Simply Fruits East Windsor

Love what you eat!
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice

440 Route 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Liquid Death$2.00
Mountain Water
Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl$6.99
Oatmeal, Apples, Granola ,Cinnamon, Honey
Blueberry Crisp Oatmeal Bowl$6.99
Oatmeal, Blueberry, Honey, Granola
Floridian Pitaya Bowl$9.99
Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Mangoes, Blueberry, Peanut Butter ,Honey, Coconut Flakes
Windsor Pitaya Bowl$10.49
Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Honey, Coconut Flakes
Natural Oatmeal Bowl$6.99
Oatmeal, Raisins, Coconut Flakes, Walnuts, Honey
Choco Cocoa Oatmeal Bowl$6.99
Oatmeal, Banana, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey, Cocao nibs
Hawaiian Pitaya Bowl$10.49
Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Honey, Chia, Seeds,Coconut flakes
Bare Pitaya Bowl$8.99
Pitaya Base, Granola, & Honey
Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger
Location

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
