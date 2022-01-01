Simply Wholesome
Come in and enjoy! Please Practice Social Distancing. Follow Us On Instagram For Promotions and Deals
4508 West Slauson Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4508 West Slauson Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jon & Vinny’s - Slauson
Come in and enjoy!
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Mike's New York Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Lola's Doughnuts
Gourmet, hand crafted, made fresh multiple times per day from the finest ingredients.