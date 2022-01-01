Simpsonville restaurants you'll love
Simpsonville's top cuisines
Must-try Simpsonville restaurants
More about J.T.'s Pizza & Subs
J.T.'s Pizza & Subs
129 Buckcreek Rd, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$2.75
Cheese, tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan
|Italian Sub
|$8.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
|Traditional Wings
|$7.99
8 wings with your flavor choice and a side of ranch or blue cheese
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville
1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side
|$11.50
|1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
|$10.50
|1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side
|$9.25
More about Soul 4 Real
Soul 4 Real
1155 Buck Creek RD Suite L1120, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|Baked Tilapia
|$8.99
Served with 2 sides and bread.
More about Cafe 7021
Cafe 7021
7021 Shelbyville Road, Simpsonville