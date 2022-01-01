Simpsonville restaurants you'll love

Simpsonville restaurants
Toast
  • Simpsonville

Simpsonville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Simpsonville restaurants

Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Wedge Salad$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Pepperoni Pizza$17.25
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Humble Pie Pizza Co image

 

Humble Pie Pizza Co

109 W. Trade St. Ste C., Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Daisy Jane$19.00
Basil Pesto, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Arugula
The Modesto$17.00
Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, fresh Mozzarella
Margherita$16.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Eggs Up Grill

301 N MAIN ST, SIMPSONVILLE

Avg 4.6 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Restaurant banner

 

Bourbon St Burgers

109 West Trade Street Suite B, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Street$15.00
Topped w/ Bacon Jam & Pimiento Cheese
Clock Tower$14.00
Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Restaurant banner

 

Cocobowlz

654 Fairview Road Unit C, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Downtown$11.00
Dual Craze$12.00
Build Your Bowl$11.00
ANTHONYS PIZZERIA image

 

ANTHONYS PIZZERIA

655 FAIRVIEW RD, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Bullwinkle's Taproom

2613 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Michael's Bowls and Wraps

655 Fairview Rd # A, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Willy Taco Simpsonville

129 NE Main Street, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
