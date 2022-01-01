Simpsonville restaurants you'll love
Simpsonville's top cuisines
Must-try Simpsonville restaurants
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
|Wedge Salad
|$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
|4 Breadsticks
|$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company
117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|Big Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.25
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
|4 Breadsticks
|$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
More about Humble Pie Pizza Co
Humble Pie Pizza Co
109 W. Trade St. Ste C., Simpsonville
|Popular items
|The Daisy Jane
|$19.00
Basil Pesto, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Arugula
|The Modesto
|$17.00
Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, fresh Mozzarella
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Eggs Up Grill
301 N MAIN ST, SIMPSONVILLE
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about Bourbon St Burgers
Bourbon St Burgers
109 West Trade Street Suite B, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|Bourbon Street
|$15.00
Topped w/ Bacon Jam & Pimiento Cheese
|Clock Tower
|$14.00
Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
More about Cocobowlz
Cocobowlz
654 Fairview Road Unit C, Simpsonville
|Popular items
|Downtown
|$11.00
|Dual Craze
|$12.00
|Build Your Bowl
|$11.00
More about ANTHONYS PIZZERIA
ANTHONYS PIZZERIA
655 FAIRVIEW RD, Simpsonville
More about Bullwinkle's Taproom
Bullwinkle's Taproom
2613 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville
More about Michael's Bowls and Wraps
Michael's Bowls and Wraps
655 Fairview Rd # A, Simpsonville
More about Willy Taco Simpsonville
Willy Taco Simpsonville
129 NE Main Street, Simpsonville