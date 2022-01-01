Banana splits in Simpsonville
Simpsonville restaurants that serve banana splits
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Vegan Banana Split Ice Cream
Vegan vanilla coconut ice cream blended with roasted bananas, swirled with fudge sauce, chopped maraschino cherries, and toasted pecan pieces. Contains pecans and soy. Dairy, gluten, and egg free.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company
117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville
|Vegan Banana Split Ice Cream
Vegan vanilla coconut ice cream blended with roasted bananas, swirled with fudge sauce, chopped maraschino cherries, and toasted pecan pieces. Contains pecans and soy. Dairy, gluten, and egg free.