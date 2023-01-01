Chimichangas in Simpsonville
Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville
129 North Main Street, Simpsonville
|The Breakfast Chimichanga
|$14.00
Oversized crispy burrito with scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, charred peppers, chorizo, jack cheese, topped with queso blanco, chipotle puree, crumbled bacon
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$15.00
Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry due, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.
|Steak Chimichanga
|$16.00
grilled marinated steak, peppers & onions, jack cheese, rice & beans, grilled tomatillos, queso blanco, chimichurri