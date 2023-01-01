Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Simpsonville

Simpsonville restaurants
Simpsonville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville

129 North Main Street, Simpsonville

Takeout
The Breakfast Chimichanga$14.00
Oversized crispy burrito with scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, charred peppers, chorizo, jack cheese, topped with queso blanco, chipotle puree, crumbled bacon
Chicken Chimichanga$15.00
Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico. Sorry due, these flavors are locked in. No substitutions.
Steak Chimichanga$16.00
grilled marinated steak, peppers & onions, jack cheese, rice & beans, grilled tomatillos, queso blanco, chimichurri
Nixtamal - 679 Fairview Road suit A

679 Fairview Road suit A, Simpsonville

TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$13.00
