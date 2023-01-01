Grilled chicken in Simpsonville
More about Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
702 Fairview Road, Simpsonville
|UNO Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$18.50
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
|Philly Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.30
Queso, sliced peppers and onions
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream