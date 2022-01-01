Pepperoni pizza in Simpsonville
Simpsonville restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
Sidewall Pizza Company
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Little Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.50
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
|Big Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.25
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
Sidewall Pizza Company
117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville
|Big Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.25
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
|Little Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.50
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino