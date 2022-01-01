Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Simpsonville

Go
Simpsonville restaurants
Toast

Simpsonville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Shrimp Scampi Pizza$23.00
Tender whole shrimp tossed in fresh garlic and lemon zest, crisp asparagus, on olive oil and a four cheese blend of Parmesan, Pecorino, Asiago, and Mozzarella. Don’t miss this absolutely delicious limited time, limited quantity pizza!
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi Pizza$23.00
Tender whole shrimp tossed in fresh garlic and lemon zest, crisp asparagus, on olive oil and a four cheese blend of Parmesan, Pecorino, Asiago, and Mozzarella. Don’t miss this absolutely delicious limited time, limited quantity pizza!
More about Sidewall Pizza Company

