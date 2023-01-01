Strawberry shortcake in Simpsonville
Simpsonville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Five Forks
Sidewall Pizza Company - Five Forks
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
|$0.00
Vanilla ice cream with a strawberry swirl and strawberry shortcake crumble. Contains dairy, gluten, and soy. Egg and nut free.
|Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
|$0.00
Strawberry ice cream with a swirl of strawberry ripple and crumbled vanilla cake. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, soy. No nuts.