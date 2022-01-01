Vegetarian pizza in Simpsonville
Sidewall Pizza Company
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Summer Vegetable Pizza
|$19.75
rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
|Roasted Vegetable Pizza
|$18.75
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Sidewall Pizza Company
117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville
