Vegetarian pizza in Simpsonville

Simpsonville restaurants
Simpsonville restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Vegetable Pizza$19.75
rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza$18.75
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Summer Vegetable Pizza$19.75
Gluten free crust - rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza$18.75
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Summer Vegetable Pizza$19.75
rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
More about Sidewall Pizza Company

