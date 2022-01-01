Simsbury restaurants you'll love

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Simsbury

Simsbury's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Simsbury restaurants

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cilantro Pesto Chicken$18.00
Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, diablo cream
no modifications
Pork Al Pastor$5.00
pineapple, crema, onion, cilantro
Braised Short Rib$20.00
Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, tinga red chile sauce
no modifications
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup$15.00
3 cups of Cajun staples:
1 cup gumbo
1 cup jambalaya
And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Loup Garou Chips$10.00
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's Restaurant

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$17.50
beer battered, brown butter tartar sauce, fries or salad
KALE CAESAR$10.50
crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs
TAVERN BURGER$18.50
caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmers Benedict$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
Irish Benedict$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed) image

 

Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)

562 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Benny's Salad$12.95
Lamb & Beef Gyro$10.95
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
More about Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Grinder$13.95
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
More about joe pizza
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Plan B
Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille/Eno's Place

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Simply NY Strip$36.00
served with daily potato and vegetable
Simply Grilled Filet$36.00
Grilled Filet Mignon served with daily potato, and vegetable
Tavern Burger$14.00
custom blend ground beef, tasty sauce, cheddar cheese
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Ta Que - Simsbury image

 

Ta Que - Simsbury

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SMOKED CHICKEN$4.00
fried kale, lime crema, chickpeas
GRILLED CORN$7.00
corn, cotija, spices, lime crema
PORK BELLY$4.00
"al pastor", pineapple, cilantro, onion
More about Ta Que - Simsbury
McLadden's image

 

McLadden's

6 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guinness Bratwurst Hoagie$11.00
Classic Burger$11.00
Fish + Chips$18.00
More about McLadden's
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Egg Roll$6.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast(2)$9.95
two french toast per order
Irish Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Buttermilk Pancakes(2)$8.95
two pancakes per order
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southerner$15.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
Simple Sammie$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
Reuben Your Morning$10.00
corned beef, cheddar cheese, fried egg, hot honey on rye
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lo Mein
Family Asian Meal$55.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
Restaurant banner

 

Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

731 Hopmeadow st, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eno Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
fried shrimp, chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, manchego cheese, on baguette
Eno Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
Eno Short Rib Empanadas$8.00
shredded Manchego cheese, chimichurri sauce
More about Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Iron Horse Pub - Simsbury

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Iron Horse Pub - Simsbury

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Simsbury

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

California Rolls

Pad Thai

Crab Rangoon

Gyoza

Tacos

Rangoon

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Suffield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston