Simsbury restaurants you'll love
Simsbury's top cuisines
Must-try Simsbury restaurants
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Cilantro Pesto Chicken
|$18.00
Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, diablo cream
no modifications
|Pork Al Pastor
|$5.00
pineapple, crema, onion, cilantro
|Braised Short Rib
|$20.00
Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, tinga red chile sauce
no modifications
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage
|$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
|Cajun Sampler - 3 cup
|$15.00
3 cups of Cajun staples:
1 cup gumbo
1 cup jambalaya
And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
|Loup Garou Chips
|$10.00
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Millwright's Restaurant
77 West Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.50
beer battered, brown butter tartar sauce, fries or salad
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.50
crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs
|TAVERN BURGER
|$18.50
caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Farmers Benedict
|$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
|Irish Benedict
|$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
More about Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
562 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Benny's Salad
|$12.95
|Lamb & Beef Gyro
|$10.95
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
More about joe pizza
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Grinder
|$13.95
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
|Joe Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
More about Plan B
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Full Tenders (GF)
|$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
|Burger Salad
|$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Soma Grille/Eno's Place
731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury
|Popular items
|Simply NY Strip
|$36.00
served with daily potato and vegetable
|Simply Grilled Filet
|$36.00
Grilled Filet Mignon served with daily potato, and vegetable
|Tavern Burger
|$14.00
custom blend ground beef, tasty sauce, cheddar cheese
More about Ta Que - Simsbury
Ta Que - Simsbury
77 West Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|SMOKED CHICKEN
|$4.00
fried kale, lime crema, chickpeas
|GRILLED CORN
|$7.00
corn, cotija, spices, lime crema
|PORK BELLY
|$4.00
"al pastor", pineapple, cilantro, onion
More about McLadden's
McLadden's
6 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Guinness Bratwurst Hoagie
|$11.00
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
|Fish + Chips
|$18.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
|Egg Roll
|$6.00
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast(2)
|$9.95
two french toast per order
|Irish Benedict
|$12.95
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
|Buttermilk Pancakes(2)
|$8.95
two pancakes per order
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Popover Bistro & Bakery
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Southerner
|$15.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
|Simple Sammie
|$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
|Reuben Your Morning
|$10.00
corned beef, cheddar cheese, fried egg, hot honey on rye
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Lo Mein
|Family Asian Meal
|$55.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
More about Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
731 Hopmeadow st, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Eno Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.00
fried shrimp, chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, manchego cheese, on baguette
|Eno Street Tacos
|$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
|Eno Short Rib Empanadas
|$8.00
shredded Manchego cheese, chimichurri sauce
More about Iron Horse Pub - Simsbury
Iron Horse Pub - Simsbury
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury