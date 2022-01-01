Simsbury breakfast spots you'll love

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup$15.00
3 cups of Cajun staples:
1 cup gumbo
1 cup jambalaya
And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Loup Garou Chips$10.00
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
Farmers Benedict$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
Irish Benedict$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
Southerner$15.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
Simple Sammie$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
Reuben Your Morning$10.00
corned beef, cheddar cheese, fried egg, hot honey on rye
Restaurant banner

 

Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

731 Hopmeadow st, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Eno Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
fried shrimp, chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, manchego cheese, on baguette
Eno Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
Eno Short Rib Empanadas$8.00
shredded Manchego cheese, chimichurri sauce
