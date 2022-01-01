Simsbury breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Simsbury
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
Popular items
Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage
$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup
$15.00
3 cups of Cajun staples:
1 cup gumbo
1 cup jambalaya
And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Loup Garou Chips
$10.00
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Popular items
Farmers Benedict
$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
Irish Benedict
$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Popover Bistro & Bakery
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Popular items
Southerner
$15.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
Simple Sammie
$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
Reuben Your Morning
$10.00
corned beef, cheddar cheese, fried egg, hot honey on rye
More about Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
731 Hopmeadow st, Simsbury
Popular items
Eno Shrimp Po Boy
$12.00
fried shrimp, chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, manchego cheese, on baguette
Eno Street Tacos
$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
Eno Short Rib Empanadas
$8.00
shredded Manchego cheese, chimichurri sauce