Simsbury burger restaurants you'll love

joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
Popular items
Chicken Parm Grinder
$13.95
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
Joe Caesar Salad
$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Greek Salad
$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
Popular items
Full Tenders (GF)
$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Burger Salad
$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Smokehouse Burger
$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce