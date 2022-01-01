Simsbury burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Simsbury

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Grinder$13.95
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
More about joe pizza
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Plan B
McLadden's image

 

McLadden's

6 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guinness Bratwurst Hoagie$11.00
Classic Burger$11.00
Fish + Chips$18.00
More about McLadden's

