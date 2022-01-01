Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Apple salad in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Apple Salad
Simsbury restaurants that serve apple salad
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
562 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Apple Salad
$12.95
More about Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
Avg 3.9
(478 reviews)
Chicken Apple Salad
$12.00
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Lo Mein
Greek Salad
Salmon
Quesadillas
Cookies
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston