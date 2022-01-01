Avocado toast in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve avocado toast
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benny's of Simsbury
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Lox avocado toast
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Popover Bistro & Bakery
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Simple Avocado Toast
|$9.15
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, EBTB Spice (everything but the bagel)
|Cucumber Avocado Toast
|$11.15
Sourdough toast, avocado, shaved cucumber, feta cheese, lemon juice, red pepper flakes