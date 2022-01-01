Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve avocado toast

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benny's of Simsbury

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox avocado toast$15.00
More about Benny's of Simsbury
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Simple Avocado Toast$9.15
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, EBTB Spice (everything but the bagel)
Cucumber Avocado Toast$11.15
Sourdough toast, avocado, shaved cucumber, feta cheese, lemon juice, red pepper flakes
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Greek Salad

Apple Salad

Muffins

Pies

Grits

Philly Cheesesteaks

Paninis

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston