Burritos in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve burritos

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Carnitas Burrito$16.00
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eugenes Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs with onions, peppers, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, rolled into a tortialla wrap. Served with homefries, sour cream and salsa
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese wrapped with your choice of your tortilla
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.15
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado in a wrap with home fries
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery

