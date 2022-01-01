Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve cake

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Cake (By the Slice)$4.00
A slice of heaven on a plate. It’s usually only for Mardi Gras season but YOLO right? A delicious slice of bread covered in icing and filled with your choice of deliciousness. *We are only selling full cakes during the Mardi Gras season.
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$6.95
More about joe pizza
Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille/Eno's Place

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse cake$10.00
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Cake Roll$19.00
Chocolate mousse cake with ice cream$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$6.49
Chocolate Cake$6.49
Carrot Cake$6.49
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

