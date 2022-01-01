Cake in Simsbury
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|King Cake (By the Slice)
|$4.00
A slice of heaven on a plate. It’s usually only for Mardi Gras season but YOLO right? A delicious slice of bread covered in icing and filled with your choice of deliciousness. *We are only selling full cakes during the Mardi Gras season.
Soma Grille/Eno's Place
731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury
|Chocolate Mousse cake
|$10.00
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|French Cake Roll
|$19.00
|Chocolate mousse cake with ice cream
|$8.00