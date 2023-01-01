Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve cannolis

Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery - 1390 Hopmeadow Street

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
cannoli FLAPJACKS$16.00
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery - 1390 Hopmeadow Street
Consumer pic

 

Joe Pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.95
More about Joe Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Quesadillas

Paninis

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Soup

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston