Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve chai lattes

Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte Dirty$5.25
Chai Latte$4.75
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Simsbury

Hopmeadow St, Simsbury Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$0.00
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop - Simsbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Short Ribs

Clams

Chicken Soup

Caesar Salad

Hot Chocolate

Pancakes

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston