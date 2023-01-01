Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Chai Lattes
Simsbury restaurants that serve chai lattes
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Popover Bistro & Bakery
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4
(375 reviews)
Chai Latte Dirty
$5.25
Chai Latte
$4.75
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Simsbury
Hopmeadow St, Simsbury Center
No reviews yet
Dirty Chai Latte
$0.00
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop - Simsbury
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Short Ribs
Clams
Chicken Soup
Caesar Salad
Hot Chocolate
Pancakes
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Caesar Wraps
