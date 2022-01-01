Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve cheese fries

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's Restaurant

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEER CHEESE FRIES$10.50
cheese sauce, nduja, herb salsa
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$9.49
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

