Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Cheese Fries
Simsbury restaurants that serve cheese fries
Millwright's Restaurant
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
BEER CHEESE FRIES
$10.50
cheese sauce, nduja, herb salsa
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$9.49
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Reuben
Chicken Tenders
Egg Sandwiches
California Rolls
Lasagna
Fried Pickles
Mahi Mahi
Tuna Rolls
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston