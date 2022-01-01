Cheeseburgers in Simsbury
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
6 oz angus beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Joe Cheeseburger with Fries
|$13.00
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
|Lunch Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo