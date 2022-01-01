Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken tenders, garlicky Caesar dressing tossed with romaine hearts, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with fries.
More about joe pizza
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Wrap$14.75
Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, tomato, lettuce, caesar dressing
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
chicken strips, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Mousse

Pies

Cookies

Pear Salad

Crab Rangoon

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston