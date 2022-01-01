Chicken salad in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Blackened chicken on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, homemade gluten free croutons, and Loup Garou dressing. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$12.50
More about Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
562 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Chicken Apple Salad
|$12.95
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Chicken Apple Salad
|$12.00