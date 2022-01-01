Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve chicken salad

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Salad$12.00
Blackened chicken on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, homemade gluten free croutons, and Loup Garou dressing. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.50
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed) image

 

Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)

562 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Apple Salad$12.95
More about Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken / no salad$6.00
More about joe pizza
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Apple Salad$12.00
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Tender strips served on our house salad
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Pasta Salad

Hot Chocolate

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston