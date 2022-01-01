Chicken sandwiches in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about joe pizza
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
|Joe Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Italian Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken cutlet with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
|Chicken and the Pig Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and house made ranch dressing.