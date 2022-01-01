Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
Joe Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.
More about joe pizza
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken cutlet with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
Chicken and the Pig Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and house made ranch dressing.
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken on a brioche roll with pickles, sriracha aioli
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery

