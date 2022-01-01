Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve chili

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green chili pork ench$14.00
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

Takeout
Beef Chili Cup (GF)$5.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)$7.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
More about Plan B

