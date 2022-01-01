Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Chili
Simsbury restaurants that serve chili
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Green chili pork ench
$14.00
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Beef Chili Cup (GF)
$5.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)
$7.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
More about Plan B
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Cheesecake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Penne
Hot Chocolate
Fish And Chips
Short Ribs
Philly Cheesesteaks
Gyoza
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston