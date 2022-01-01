Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille/Eno's Place

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse cake$10.00
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate mousse cake with ice cream$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Chili

Caesar Salad

Salmon Rolls

Lasagna

Home Fries

Gyoza

Scallops

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston