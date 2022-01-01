Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve clam chowder

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican - Simsbury

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Poblano Corn Clam Chowder$12.00
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican - Simsbury
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benny's of Simsbury

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL - Clam Chowder$9.00
CUP - Clam Chowder$6.00
More about Benny's of Simsbury

