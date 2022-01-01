Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clam chowder in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Clam Chowder
Simsbury restaurants that serve clam chowder
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican - Simsbury
834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Roasted Poblano Corn Clam Chowder
$12.00
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican - Simsbury
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benny's of Simsbury
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
Avg 3.9
(478 reviews)
BOWL - Clam Chowder
$9.00
CUP - Clam Chowder
$6.00
More about Benny's of Simsbury
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Paninis
Tossed Salad
Crab Salad
Cheeseburgers
Mozzarella Sticks
Grits
Chicken Parmesan
Dumplings
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston