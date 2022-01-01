Clams in Simsbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small NE Clam$17.00
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.
Small Clam Casino$18.00
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
Pan Roasted Clams$16.00
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.
More about joe pizza
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Casino 16"$26.99
clam pizza with bacon
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

