Clams in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve clams
More about joe pizza
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Small NE Clam
|$17.00
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.
|Small Clam Casino
|$18.00
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
|Pan Roasted Clams
|$16.00
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.