Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Cookies
Simsbury restaurants that serve cookies
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$7.00
3 chocolate chip cookies, a saucer of milk, and a whisk with chocolate chip cookie dough
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Kid's Cookie
$1.99
More about Plan B
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Cheesecake
Scallops
Tuna Rolls
Chili
Chicken Salad
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Cake
Pancakes
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston