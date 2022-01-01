Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve crab salad

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's To-Go

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB SALAD DIP$16.50
focaccia croutons, yuzu koshu, fried shallots
More about Millwright's To-Go
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Crab Salad$12.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Pies

Grits

Mozzarella Sticks

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Chef Salad

Salmon

Pancakes

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston