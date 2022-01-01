Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab salad in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Crab Salad
Simsbury restaurants that serve crab salad
Millwright's To-Go
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
CRAB SALAD DIP
$16.50
focaccia croutons, yuzu koshu, fried shallots
More about Millwright's To-Go
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Crunchy Crab Salad
$12.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
