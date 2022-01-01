Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Hot Chocolate
Simsbury restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.6
(441 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
Avg 3.9
(478 reviews)
Hot chocolate
$2.85
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
