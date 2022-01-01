Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Lobsters
Simsbury restaurants that serve lobsters
Millwright's Restaurant - Simsbury
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
LOBSTER & SHRIMP SALAD
$16.50
chimichurri dressing, cucumber salad, herbs
More about Millwright's Restaurant - Simsbury
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Fresh Lobster Roll
$20.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Calamari
Chocolate Mousse
Gyoza
Paninis
Tuna Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chili
Rangoon
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston