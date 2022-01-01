Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve muffins

Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$3.00
Muffin$3.00
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$2.50
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Corn Muffin$2.95
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

