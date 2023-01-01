Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Octopus
Simsbury restaurants that serve octopus
Millwright's To-Go
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
OCTOPUS
$22.00
green olive green goddess, cashew, pickled shallots
More about Millwright's To-Go
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Octopus (Sashimi)
$10.00
Octopus (Sushi)
$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
