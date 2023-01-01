Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve octopus

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's To-Go

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
OCTOPUS$22.00
green olive green goddess, cashew, pickled shallots
More about Millwright's To-Go
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus (Sashimi)$10.00
Octopus (Sushi)$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

