Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve pear salad

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bartlett Pear Salad$13.00
More about joe pizza
Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille/Eno's Place

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear Salad$12.00
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

French Toast

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston