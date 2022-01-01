Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
Lg Philly Cheesesteak$25.00
Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
More about joe pizza
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak - Half$10.99
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
Philly Cheesesteak - Giant$19.75
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
Philly Cheesesteak - Whole$16.49
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Lo Mein

Mozzarella Sticks

Belgian Waffles

Mahi Mahi

Reuben

Paninis

Tuna Rolls

Pear Salad

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston