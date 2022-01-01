Philly cheesesteaks in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$19.00
|Lg Philly Cheesesteak
|$25.00
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
|Philly Cheesesteak - Half
|$10.99
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
|Philly Cheesesteak - Giant
|$19.75
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
|Philly Cheesesteak - Whole
|$16.49
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo