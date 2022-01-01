Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve pies

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$10.00
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's Restaurant

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMON PIE$12.00
cherry caramel, cardamom oat crust, chantilly cream
More about Millwright's Restaurant
joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Pete’s Pie$17.00
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
Large New Haven Plain Tomato Pie$18.00
A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.
Large Pete’s Pie$23.00
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
More about joe pizza
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$15.79
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
More about Plan B
Item pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Pie 8"$12.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Pie 16"$27.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Pie 12"$21.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Burritos

Garden Salad

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Lo Mein

Snapper

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston