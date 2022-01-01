Pies in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve pies
Millwright's Restaurant
77 West Street, Simsbury
|LEMON PIE
|$12.00
cherry caramel, cardamom oat crust, chantilly cream
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Small Pete’s Pie
|$17.00
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
|Large New Haven Plain Tomato Pie
|$18.00
A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.
|Large Pete’s Pie
|$23.00
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.79
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
|Lasagna Pie 8"
|$12.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
|Lasagna Pie 16"
|$27.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
|Lasagna Pie 12"
|$21.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese