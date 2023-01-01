Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve po boy

Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
fried shrimp, Chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, Manchengo cheese, on a baguette
More about Soma Grille
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza - Simsbury

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po Boy - Half$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
Po Boy - Wrap$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza - Simsbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Caprese Salad

Prawns

Lobsters

Crab Salad

Chocolate Cake

Muffins

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston