Po boy in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve po boy
More about Soma Grille
Soma Grille
731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
fried shrimp, Chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, Manchengo cheese, on a baguette
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza - Simsbury
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza - Simsbury
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
|Po Boy - Half
|$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce
|Po Boy - Wrap
|$9.49
fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade sauce