Prawns in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Prawns
Simsbury restaurants that serve prawns
Millwright's To-Go
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
HEAD ON PRAWNS
$34.50
manila clams, nduja vinaigrette, onion puree, heirloom bean salad
More about Millwright's To-Go
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Prawn stew
$20.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
