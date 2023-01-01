Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve prawns

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's To-Go

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEAD ON PRAWNS$34.50
manila clams, nduja vinaigrette, onion puree, heirloom bean salad
More about Millwright's To-Go
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn stew$20.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury

