Rice pudding in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Rice Pudding
Simsbury restaurants that serve rice pudding
Millwright's To-Go
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
COCONUT RICE PUDDING
$13.00
(served warm); sweet potato, maple, ginger, candied seeds
More about Millwright's To-Go
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Warm Sticky Rice Pudding
$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
