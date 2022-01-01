Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve sliders

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Joe Sliders$13.00
Mini-burger sliders made from our daily fresh-ground meat, with pickle, caramelized onion, bacon bits, ketchup and mustard, served with tumbleweeds.
Meatball Sliders$13.00
Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.
More about joe pizza
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Sliders$11.29
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
More about Plan B
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Cheeseburger Sliders$10.00
chicken sliders$5.00
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

