Sliders in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve sliders
More about joe pizza
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Joe Sliders
|$13.00
Mini-burger sliders made from our daily fresh-ground meat, with pickle, caramelized onion, bacon bits, ketchup and mustard, served with tumbleweeds.
|Meatball Sliders
|$13.00
Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.
More about Plan B
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Southern Sliders
|$11.29
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries