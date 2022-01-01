Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Snapper in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Snapper
Simsbury restaurants that serve snapper
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Blackened Snapper Fish Taco
$5.00
sweet cabbage, jalapeno tartar sauce, mango habanero salsa
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
SUSHI
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(460 reviews)
Red Snapper (Sashimi)
$12.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Cheesecake
Greek Salad
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Garden Salad
Pies
California Rolls
French Toast
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston