Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Simsbury

Go
Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve tarts

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's Restaurant

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE ICEBOX TART$12.00
MARSHMALLOW FLUFF, FARM STRAWBERRIES, HOT FUDGE, SWEET MINT
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Tart$6.75
With a seasonal topping
More about Plan B

Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Snapper

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Lo Mein

Philly Cheesesteaks

California Rolls

Map

More near Simsbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston