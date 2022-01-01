Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Tarts
Simsbury restaurants that serve tarts
Millwright's Restaurant
77 West Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE ICEBOX TART
$12.00
MARSHMALLOW FLUFF, FARM STRAWBERRIES, HOT FUDGE, SWEET MINT
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Cheesecake Tart
$6.75
With a seasonal topping
More about Plan B
