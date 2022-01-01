Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tossed salad in
Simsbury
/
Simsbury
/
Tossed Salad
Simsbury restaurants that serve tossed salad
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
No reviews yet
HT TOSSED SALAD
$40.00
More about joe pizza
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
No reviews yet
Tossed Salad
Mixed green salad with mozzarella cheese
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Simsbury
Cake
Greek Salad
California Rolls
French Toast
Cheese Fries
Egg Rolls
Mac And Cheese
Tuna Rolls
More near Simsbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston