Waffles in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve waffles
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Waffle side
|$8.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
Our signature chicken tenders in a Roux BBQ sauce over a Belgian waffle with homemade honey butter
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|1/2 Belgian Waffle
|$3.50
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
choose buttermilk or multigrain
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Buttermilk WAFFLE (1)
|$6.95
one waffle - add strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips or walnuts for $2.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Popover Bistro & Bakery
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.75
topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries
|Emma T Waffle
|$13.75
Named after the owners daughter Emma Taylor this is our most popular waffle!! Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas!