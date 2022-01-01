Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve waffles

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle side$8.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
Our signature chicken tenders in a Roux BBQ sauce over a Belgian waffle with homemade honey butter
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Belgian Waffle$3.50
Belgian Waffle$7.00
choose buttermilk or multigrain
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk WAFFLE (1)$6.95
one waffle - add strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips or walnuts for $2.00
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.75
topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries
Emma T Waffle$13.75
Named after the owners daughter Emma Taylor this is our most popular waffle!! Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas!
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery

