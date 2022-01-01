Go
Toast

Singas Famous Pizza

Personal 10" pizzas made fresh to order.
"Because pizza is personal"

4202 Northern Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggplant$7.95
[Build your own salad]$5.45
Garden$7.25
Meat Lovers$11.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon
White pizza$10.45
Meatball$7.95
Caesar$7.95
Greek$7.95
Grilled chicken$8.95
onion & hot peppers$10.45
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
See full menu

Location

4202 Northern Blvd

Long island city NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ESQUINA TEQUILA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Retro Cheesesteak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HipCityVeg - Long Island City, NY

No reviews yet

Vegan Burgers, Shakes and Fries

Cavali New York

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston