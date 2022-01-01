Go
Toast

Singas Famous Pizza

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

464 S Broadway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

464 S Broadway

Hicksville NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shaheen Cafe

No reviews yet

Having a party?
Shaheen Caterers & Event planners have a mission to ensure your special day is made ‘perfect’. Your special day which reflects your exclusive style and individuality. Making sure that you and your guests remember your perfect day.

Peri-Peri Guys

No reviews yet

Peri-Peri Chicken, Peri-Chicken Sandwiches, Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Peri-Fries, Salads, Kids, Sharing Squads, even Vegan and Gluten Free options.
Time to Peri-Peri
It's all about the sauce! 🌶

SmartWich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monaco's Pizzeria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family recipes from our table to yours!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston