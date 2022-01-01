Singas Famous Pizza
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Hot and fresh Come in and enjoy!
512 Grand St
Popular Items
Location
512 Grand St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
ST. ANSELM
Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.
Maison Premiere
Come in and enjoy!
SPUYTEN DUYVIL
Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine