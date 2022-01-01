Go
Toast

Singas Famous Pizza

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Hot and fresh Come in and enjoy!

512 Grand St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot pepper Pizza$13.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Extra Cheese Pizza$13.95
Onion & green pepper Pizza$13.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Hawaiian Pizza$15.50
Coke$2.75
Plain Pizza$11.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Pepperoni Pizza$13.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Mushroom Pizza$13.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Ham Pizza$13.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
See full menu

Location

512 Grand St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milk Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ST. ANSELM

No reviews yet

Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.

Maison Premiere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SPUYTEN DUYVIL

No reviews yet

Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston