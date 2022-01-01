Go
Toast

Singas Famous Pizza

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

319 US 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

onion & Hot Peppers$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
vegetarian$11.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Plain$7.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper)$11.95
pepperoni$8.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
mushrooms$8.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Chicken Tikka (w Onion & G Pepper)$11.95
onion & green peppers$8.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Garlic & Herbs French Fries$5.95
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
Hot Peppers$8.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
See full menu

Location

319 US 130

EAST WINDSOR NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simply Fruits East Windsor

No reviews yet

Love what you eat!
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice

Cake Walk

No reviews yet

Cake walk East Windor
8 princeton highstown rd
east windsor,nj

Anthony's Chicken & Grill

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out, Delivery, Catering

GuatePan-3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston